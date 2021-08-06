Resurgent Taliban takes provincial capital, kills Afghan government spokesman
Published
The Taliban captured an Afghan provincial capital and assassinated the government's top media officer in Kabul on Friday, dealing twin...Full Article
Watch VideoThe Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan's government media center on Friday in the capital, Kabul,..
Nuristan is a mountainous region and the Taliban control large swaths of the province. Mohmand said dozens of families fled the..