Arizona lawmaker arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor in 2019
Phoenix police would only say that they have developed "a probable cause" case against state Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete.Full Article
Sen. Tony Navarrete, a first-term Democrat from Phoenix, was taken into custody Thursday, authorities said.
