Taliban Assassinate Afghan Media Chief In Kabul

Watch VideoThe Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan's government media center on Friday in the capital, Kabul, the latest killing of a government official just days after an assassination attempt on the country's acting defense minister.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told The Associated Press that the...
Watch VideoThe Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan's government media center on Friday in the capital, Kabul, the latest killing of a government official just days after an assassination attempt on the country's acting defense minister.