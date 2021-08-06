Dixie Fire becomes largest single wildfire in California history
The Dixie Fire is eerily similar to the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive blaze in state history.Full Article
The Dixie Fire exploded in size again overnight, growing by 110 square miles and is now the third largest wildfire in California..
A wildfire raging in Northern California exploded in size overnight, becoming the third-largest wildfire in state history amid high..