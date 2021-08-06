The CEO of Pfizer posted a photo of himself getting the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 10. But an Aug. 5 tweet from Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson misleadingly suggested he isn't vaccinated. She updated the tweet hours later, acknowledging the CEO's post -- but after her claim had spread, uncorrected, on other social media.Full Article
Pfizer CEO Got the COVID-19 Vaccine
