The Suicide Squad': James Gunn asked to remove Harley's rotten tattoo
Published
James Gunn asked to remove the "rotten" tattoo and to do away with Harley Quinn's booty shorts from the 2016 film as they weren't...Full Article
Published
James Gunn asked to remove the "rotten" tattoo and to do away with Harley Quinn's booty shorts from the 2016 film as they weren't...Full Article
*Warning: MAJOR spoilers ahead for “The Suicide Squad.” You have been explicitly warned*
“The Suicide Squad” has..
The Suicide Squad Movie - Check out the highlights from The Suicide Squad Special Screening in London, featuring Peter Capaldi and..