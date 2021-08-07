Jan. 6 select committee hires former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman as adviser
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack will hire former Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., as an adviser to the panel.Full Article
Former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman has joined the staff of the January 6th select committee.