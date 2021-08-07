German coach suspended for punching horse at Olympics
A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women's modern pentathlon competition.Full Article
Kim Raisner has been booted out after trying to assist tearful German athlete Annika Schleu as she battled to control Saint Boy
A German coach who appeared to strike a horse with her fist during the modern pentathlon is thrown out of the Olympics.