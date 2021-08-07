Allyson Felix Wins Her 11th Olympic Medal, Taking Gold With the U.S. 4x400 Relay Team
She is now the most decorated American Olympian in track and field after she and the U.S. team won the women’s 4x400-meter relay.Full Article
The U.S. women's team dominated the 4x400-meter relay to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, giving Allyson Felix the most medals for..
American Allyson Felix won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 meters, becoming the most..