Biden said America had ‘gained the upper hand’ over Covid
Published
A month ago, Americans were getting vaccinated, cases and deaths were falling, and Biden seemed to have the virus in his grasp. Not so fastFull Article
Published
A month ago, Americans were getting vaccinated, cases and deaths were falling, and Biden seemed to have the virus in his grasp. Not so fastFull Article
United States
Reaches Biden’s, 70% COVID-19
Vaccination Goal.
CDC data shows that 70 percent of adults in the..
He warned, however, that the battle isn't over yet.