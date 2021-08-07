US embassy in Kabul urges Americans to leave immediately
Published
The U.S. embassy in Kabul told Americans in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately in response to an increase in violence,Full Article
Published
The U.S. embassy in Kabul told Americans in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately in response to an increase in violence,Full Article
Biden Announces , US Military Expected to Withdraw, From Afghanistan by August 31.
President Joe Biden's decision to end..
By Saaransh Mishra
Most American combat troops have now left Afghanistan, with the remaining scheduled to depart by the..