Olympics 2021 Live: Latest Results and Medal Updates in Tokyo
Allyson Felix is now the most decorated American Olympian in track and field after the U.S. took gold in 4x400 women’s relay. The United...Full Article
Follow all the action on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympic Games - with a particular focus on Team USA - as more podiums are chased..
Jade Carey may be a highlight of the floor exercise final. And the U.S. men’s baseball team takes on Japan.