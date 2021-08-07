Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Protestors

Dave Grohl and his band The Foo Fighters did a drive-by cover of The Bee Gee's "You Should Be Dancing" on the back of a flatbed truck while suited up in disco swag to taunt the Westboro Baptist Church yet again. The band was performing in Kansas earlier this week, promoting their latest album of disco covers. The Westboro Baptist Church has repeatedly protested the band's shows, usually prompting a response from the band.