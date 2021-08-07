Justin Timberlake mourns the death of 39-year-old backup singer Nicole Hurst
“What I do know is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a...Full Article
Justin Timberlake has confirmed the tragic passing of his longtime backup singer, Nicole Hurst, via Instagram.