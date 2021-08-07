Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Rescues New Jersey Woman Who Fainted on Hike
Published
Julie Bowen, the actor known for playing Claire Dunphy on “Modern Family,” recently helped to rescue a woman who had fainted on a hike...Full Article
Published
Julie Bowen, the actor known for playing Claire Dunphy on “Modern Family,” recently helped to rescue a woman who had fainted on a hike...Full Article
'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen helps save New Jersey woman injured on hike
*New Indie*
We’ll probably spend the next decade or so speculating on the impact certain films might have made had..