Japan to douse Olympic flame of Games transformed by pandemic and drama
Published
Japan will douse its more than year-old Olympic flame on Sunday, closing out a Tokyo Games that were upended by the pandemic and...Full Article
Published
Japan will douse its more than year-old Olympic flame on Sunday, closing out a Tokyo Games that were upended by the pandemic and...Full Article
By Cristian Martini Grimaldi
(UCA News) — The Tokyo Olympics has shown that it is not only tough to make sure things..
With the Summer Olympic Games beginning in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, July 23, many ad agencies would have committed their brands' TV..