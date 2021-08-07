California GOP nixes endorsement fight in Newsom recall
California Republicans have sidestepped a potentially nasty fight over endorsing a candidate in the state's upcoming recall election...Full Article
Two powerful California Republicans urged members of the state GOP Friday to withhold an endorsement in the upcoming recall..
While Larry Elder has emerged as the polling and fundraising favorite, California's GOP opted against endorsing a candidate in the..