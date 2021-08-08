In northern Afghanistan, the Taliban took control on Sunday of parts of the capital of Kunduz province, council member Ghulam Rabani Rabani said.Rabani said most parts of Kunduz city were under the control of the Taliban, with fighting...Full Article
Taliban take Afghanistan's fifth largest city
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Afghan women take up guns to defend from Taliban
Newsvia English
In Herat, the third largest city in Afghanistan, it almost fallen in the ongoing battles, women take up arms to defend themselves..
Advertisement
More coverage
Journalist was at a cafe when Taliban attacked. Hear his story
Journalist Ali Latifi discusses the scene in the capital and largest city of Afghanistan, Kabul, after the blast from the Taliban.
Bleacher Report AOL
Why Is Battle Of Herat Key To Future Of Afghanistan? – OpEd
By Luke Coffey*
Last week, Taliban militants attacked the home of Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi. The..
Eurasia Review