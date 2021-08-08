Rampant Taliban capture key Kunduz as Afghan cities fall in wake of U.S. withdrawal
The fall of the city of Kunduz, capital of the northern province of the same name, could deal a significant blow to crumbling Afghan...Full Article
By Luke Coffey*
Last week, Taliban militants attacked the home of Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi. The..