More than 30 Chinese officials have been fired or received other punishments over accusations they failed to respond properly to the latest surge of the coronavirus in the country.Among those fired were a vice mayor, heads of city...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: China punishes 30 officials for pandemic failures
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
The Latest: Australia to get 1st Moderna doses next month
SeattlePI.com
CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian government says Moderna next month will become the third COVID-19 vaccine available in..
Advertisement
More coverage
Delta variant accounts for more than 80% of U.S. cases
Reuters - Politics
The Delta variant of the coronavirus is the cause of more than 80% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases, but the authorized vaccines remain..
APEC leaders pledge to double down on pandemic
Reuters - Politics
From Vaccine Inequality To Economic Apartheid – OpEd
Eurasia Review