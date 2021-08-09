Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee granted parole, to leave prison on Friday
Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) vice chairman Jay Y. Lee, in jail after convictions for bribery, embezzlement and other charges, has...Full Article
Samsung vice-chairman and heir Lee Jae-yong is set to exit prison on Friday by being released on parole to mark South Korea's..
Samsung’s de facto leader will be released from prison on parole later this week, though it remains unclear how—or if—he can..