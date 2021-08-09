Greece fires: PM apologises as blazes rage on Evia island
Kyriakos Mitsotakis says Greece is facing an unprecedented natural disaster, as public anger grows.
It is sad to think that just a few days ago a family lived happily in the burned shell of the house we are now looking around in..
Athens (AFP) Aug 4, 2021
At least 150 houses were destroyed by a raging fire that surrounded a monastery and a dozen..
LIMNI, Greece (AP) — Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the..