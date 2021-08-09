Insects Beware! This West Coast Plant Wants To Eat You

The delicate stalk and pretty white flowers of Triantha occidentalis may seem like the perfect place to perch if you’re an insect, but get trapped in its sticky hairs and it will suck the nutrients from your dead corpse.
That’s the surprising new finding by University of British Columbia and University of...
