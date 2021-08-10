Chicago officer Ella French shot dead, another officer critically wounded during traffic stop
Published
Ella French's death was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer in the line of duty since 2018.Full Article
Published
Ella French's death was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer in the line of duty since 2018.Full Article
Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a day of mourning Sunday as police held and questioned three suspects in a shooting on the cusp of..
Another officer was wounded in the shooting Saturday night in West Englewood, and three people are now in custody -- including one..