Following the withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan, Washington is allegedly trying to reestablish a military presence in Central Asia, similar to what it did in the early 2000s. Though some level of cooperation is possible with Russia within the framework of great power relations (and much still depends on...Full Article
Russia, China, And The Prospect Of US Military Bases In Central Asia – Analysis
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Will China Get Embroiled In The Graveyard Of Empires? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Velina Tchakarova
Afghanistan is a complex geopolitical playground and remains one of the world’s fiercest..
Advertisement
More coverage
China And America: A New Game In A New Era – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By William H. Overholt*
China and the United States are in a different game than the rising power/established power..