Russia, China, And The Prospect Of US Military Bases In Central Asia – Analysis

Russia, China, And The Prospect Of US Military Bases In Central Asia – Analysis

Eurasia Review

Published

Following the withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan, Washington is allegedly trying to reestablish a military presence in Central Asia, similar to what it did in the early 2000s. Though some level of cooperation is possible with Russia within the framework of great power relations (and much still depends on...

Full Article