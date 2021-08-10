Two Florida school districts refusing to let students opt out of mask mandates
Published
Two Florida school districts are refusing to allow parents to opt out of having their children wear masks in school, risking financial...Full Article
Published
Two Florida school districts are refusing to allow parents to opt out of having their children wear masks in school, risking financial...Full Article
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a news conference Monday morning to address the latest COVID-19 issues affecting the state.
With the start of school just around the corner, school leaders from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties are under pressure to make a..