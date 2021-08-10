Prince Andrew is sued by Jeffrey Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse
Prince Andrew, in an old interview, said that he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre, and categorically denied her claim of sexual abuse.Full Article
Jeffrey Epstein-accuser Virginia Giuffre has started legal action against the Duke of York and said it was “past the time for him..
Virginia Guiffre claims the British royal sexually assaulted her when she was 17.