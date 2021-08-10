Britain's Prince Andrew was sued in a New York court on Monday for alleged sexual abuse of a woman who says she was "lent out" for underage sex by Jeffrey Epstein.Full Article
News24.com | Prince Andrew sued for alleged sexual abuse
News240 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Virginia Giuffre brings legal action against Duke of York over alleged abuse
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Jeffrey Epstein-accuser Virginia Giuffre has started legal action against the Duke of York and said it was “past the time for him..
Advertisement
More coverage
Alleged Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Files Lawsuit Accusing Prince Andrew of Sexually Abusing Her When She Was Underage
Mediaite
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the many alleged victims of child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a federal lawsuit in..