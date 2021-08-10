Katie and Greg’s Bachelorette Finale Blowup Was Capital-A Acting
Published
“Paired with those rumors and acting school, I really don’t know if I actually know who Greg is. You’re a liar. You did not love me.”Full Article
Published
“Paired with those rumors and acting school, I really don’t know if I actually know who Greg is. You’re a liar. You did not love me.”Full Article
Katie Thurston had a super tense reunion with Greg Grippo during the After the Final Rose special for The Bachelorette season..
On the season finale of The Bachelorette, Katie bounces back from her breakup with Greg and lands in the arms of The One.