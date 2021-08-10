The Bachelorette' Finale Sees Katie Thurston Give 'Gaslighting' Greg Grippo the Business
Published
A heated finale saw a newly engaged Katie Thurston reunited with Greg Grippo, who self-eliminated last week. She accused him of...Full Article
Published
A heated finale saw a newly engaged Katie Thurston reunited with Greg Grippo, who self-eliminated last week. She accused him of...Full Article
The 'Bachelorette' lead Katie Thurston shared a cryptic message after her breakup with frontrunner Greg Grippo played out on the..