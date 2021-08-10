A frail-looking Robert Durst struggled to hear his attorney as he took the stand at his murder trial - in a wheelchair, not a witness chair — and denied killing his best friend two decades ago.Durst, 78, looked extremely feeble...Full Article
Robert Durst murder trial: Frail-looking Durst denies killing best friend
New York Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Testifies In His Murder Trial
CBS 2 New York
A frail-looking Durst testified in Los Aneles, where he is accused of killing his best friend Susan Berman in 2000.
Robert Durst Trial to Continue on Monday After COVID-19 Scare
The Wrap
Robert Durst’s murder trial will resume on Monday as planned after Thursday’s hearing was cut short when it was discovered that..