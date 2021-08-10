Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre sues Prince Andrew over alleged sexual abuse
Published
"The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions," Giuffre said in a statement.Full Article
Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre, who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17, filed the lawsuit against the royal..
Virginia Roberts Giuffre has filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew for alleged sexual abuse, according to federal court documents..