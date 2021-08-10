Hundreds of residents told to evacuate after Miami condo building deemed unsafe
Published
Since the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, which left 98 people dead, officials have sought to review...Full Article
Published
Since the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, which left 98 people dead, officials have sought to review...Full Article
Joel Waldman reports about 300 residents of Crestview Towers were evacuated last Friday and the building was closed after the..