Report: Lionel Messi, PSG Agree to 2-Year, $104M Contract After Barcelona Exit
Published
Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain and will soon make his move to the French capital...Full Article
Published
Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain and will soon make his move to the French capital...Full Article
Lionel Messi has agreed to sign for Paris St Germain, according to reports.The six-time world player of the year is a free agent..
Highly-charged atmosphere at the Le Bourget, France, on Sunday Aug 8, 2021 as some Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans claim that they..