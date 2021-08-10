Luka Doncic says he 'never had a doubt' he would sign extension with Dallas Mavericks
Published
Luka Doncic said an extension with the Mavericks was never in doubt for him, but that he still hasn't come to terms with the...Full Article
Published
Luka Doncic said an extension with the Mavericks was never in doubt for him, but that he still hasn't come to terms with the...Full Article
Luka Doncic Signs 5-Year $207 Million Extension With Mavericks.
After returning home to Slovenia following an inspiring effort..