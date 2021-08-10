James Gunn is surprised more people didn't notice a Guardian Of The Galaxy in The Suicide Squad
Published
Taika Waititi and Idris Elba aren't the only MCU alumni to come over to the DC side with GunnFull Article
Published
Taika Waititi and Idris Elba aren't the only MCU alumni to come over to the DC side with GunnFull Article
James Gunn wrote the role of King Shark specifically for Sylvester Stallone, but as he explains it, he was afraid at first to..
Warning: this post contains spoilers for “The Suicide Squad”
There have been a number of actors who have popped up..