Twitter temporarily suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene over false Covid vaccine claims
Published
Public health officials have praised the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines and have actively encouraged people across the country...Full Article
Published
Public health officials have praised the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines and have actively encouraged people across the country...Full Article
Twitter Suspends , Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Over Vaccine Misinformation.
According to Twitter, Greene posted a..