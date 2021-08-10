Milwaukee's Summerfest will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test
If you want to go to Summerfest 2021, you're going to have to have a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.Full Article
All attendees are required to have proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or else a negative test. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.