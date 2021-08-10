A24's 'The Green Knight' is Coming Online for One-Night-Only on August 18th!

A24's 'The Green Knight' is Coming Online for One-Night-Only on August 18th!

Upworthy

Published

One. Knight. Only. A24 and David Lowery‘s (A Ghost Story) The Green Knight (read Meagan’s 5-star review) is now playing in theaters,...

Full Article