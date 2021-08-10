Alabama Crimson Tide overwhelming No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll
Alabama is an overwhelming choice for No. 1 in the preseason coaches' poll with 63 votes, followed by Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia.Full Article
The Crimson Tide are picking up where they left off after winning the national title last season