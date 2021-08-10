Baby believed to be world's smallest surviving infant at birth finally gets to go home
Published
A baby born in Singapore last year, who is believed to be the smallest baby to have survived a premature birth, returned home last month.
Published
A baby born in Singapore last year, who is believed to be the smallest baby to have survived a premature birth, returned home last month.
One of the smallest premature infants ever born was a female who was too small that she was just as heavy as an apple. But, through..