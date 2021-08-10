A young woman who allegedly pretended to be a doctor in order to work at a major hospital for eight months is being investigated.Police have launched an inquiry into the 27-year-old, who allegedly faked her qualifications while...Full Article
Police investigate woman who allegedly pretended to be a doctor at major Sydney hospital
