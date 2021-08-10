Ethiopia's government on Tuesday summoned all capable citizens to war, urging them to join the country's military to stop resurgent forces from the embattled Tigray region "once and for all".The call to arms is an ominous sign that...Full Article
Ethiopia calls 'all capable' citizens to fight in Tigray war
New Zealand Herald
