Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for one week
Published
Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for one week following another violation of the platform's rules, the company said Tuesday.Full Article
Published
Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for one week following another violation of the platform's rules, the company said Tuesday.Full Article
Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for a week after she wrote that vaccines are “failing.”
Twitter Suspends , Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Over Vaccine Misinformation.
According to Twitter, Greene posted a..