Ethiopia Armed Group Says it Has Alliance With Tigray Forces

Ethiopia Armed Group Says it Has Alliance With Tigray Forces

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe leader of an armed group that Ethiopia’s government has designated a terrorist organization says his group has struck a military alliance with the Tigray forces who are now pressing toward the capital, as the conflict that erupted in the Tigray region last year spreads into other parts of Africa’s second-most...

Full Article