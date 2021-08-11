Pacific Northwest Braces For Another Multiday Heat Wave

Pacific Northwest Braces For Another Multiday Heat Wave

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoPeople in the Pacific Northwest braced for another major, multiday heat wave starting Wednesday, just over a month after record-shattering hot weather killed hundreds of the region's most vulnerable people when temperatures soared to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius).

In a "worst-case scenario," the temperature...

Full Article