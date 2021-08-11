News24.com | Taliban could take Afghan capital in 90 days amid rapid Taliban gains - US intelligence
Published
Taliban fighters could isolate Afghanistan's capital in 30 days and possibly take it over in 90, a US defence official said.Full Article
Published
Taliban fighters could isolate Afghanistan's capital in 30 days and possibly take it over in 90, a US defence official said.Full Article
The United States and Britain said on Thursday they would send thousands of troops to Afghanistan to protect and help evacuate..
A new American intelligence assessment predicts that the Afghan capital, Kabul, could fall to the Taliban within 90 days.