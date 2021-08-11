Jeopardy' Set to Announce Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards Splitting Host Duties
Published
The long-running game show is set to reveal not one, but two hosts, The Daily Beast has learned.Full Article
Published
The long-running game show is set to reveal not one, but two hosts, The Daily Beast has learned.Full Article
The long-running game show announced its new hosts Wednesday, a vacancy left by the death of Alex Trebek. Jeopardy! Executive..
“Jeopardy!” has found its replacement for Alex Trebek, naming not one but two full-time hosts.
Mike Richards, who..