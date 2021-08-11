In a study released Wednesday, NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing...Full Article
NASA Spacecraft Provides Insight Into Asteroid Bennu’s Future Orbit
