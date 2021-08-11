CDC Urges COVID Vaccines During Pregnancy As Delta Surges

Watch VideoThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.
